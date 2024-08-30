Zoomcar Pioneers AI Innovation: Unveils Beta AI Assistant To Enhance Host And Guest Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENGALURU, India, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar, Zoomcar Holdings, ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCAR ), the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, is thrilled to announce the beta launch of our cutting-edge Generative AI (Gen AI) Assistant, now available to select Hosts. This AI assistant is designed to provide 24/7 support, guiding Hosts through every step of their journey, from seamless onboarding to understanding the and safety of their vehicles, and also maximizing their earnings.

Becoming a car-sharing Host is still a novel concept in India, and many potential Hosts have numerous questions before they attach their cars to the platform. Traditionally, this process has required significant one-on-one interaction, which, while effective, is logistically challenging. With the introduction of the Gen AI assistant, Zoomcar aims to bridge this gap by offering a scalable, always-on solution that assists Hosts with onboarding, answers their queries, and provides valuable insights.

Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar said, "Our business model is unique and involves a complex product and process, particularly for onboarding Hosts. We're excited to introduce this first-of-its-kind GenAI assistant, which we have customized and trained to ease the process for both Hosts and Guests. This is a significant step forward in enhancing the overall experience on our platform."

The AI assistant will continue to evolve, becoming smarter at each stage. In the coming months, it will transform into a personal assistant for Hosts, helping them grow their earnings. Zoomcar also plans to introduce a similar GenAI assistant for Guests, offering personalized, curated suggestions for selecting the most suitable vehicle for their trips based on their needs. This assistant will also provide comprehensive summaries of the last few bookings and the experience of previous guests.



"We are committed to investing the majority of our engineering resources into developing GenAI-based products this year. Our focus is on making onboarding easier for Hosts and speeding up decision-making for Guests. This is just the beginning of what we have in store," added Vishal Ramrakhyani, Head of Engineering at Zoomcar.

Zoomcar is leading the way in leveraging AI technology to enhance the car-sharing experience for both Hosts and Guests, setting a new standard for the industry.

About Zoomcar:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about our plans, efforts, projections, goals, commitments, expectations, or prospects related to the launch of Zoomcar's Generative AI (Gen AI) Assistant. These forward-looking statements reflect our management's current expectations with respect to the use and implementation of the Gen AI Assistant extended thereof and these statements may entail significant risk and uncertainty. To identify these forward-looking statements, we use terms such as "may," "will," "aim,"

"empower," "estimate," "intend," "indicate," "continue," "promote," "believe," "boosting", "elevate," or "enhance," or the negatives thereof, as well as other variations or comparable terminology. We ask that you read statements that contain these terms carefully because we believe this information is important for our investors and customers. Any forward-looking statement in this press release refers solely to what is accurate as of the day it is issued or based on assumptions that Zoomcar believes to be reasonable. The actual results and outcomes may materially differ due to various factors or events beyond our control which we may not be foreseeable at all times. We cannot guarantee or assure any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to alter or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as required by law.

