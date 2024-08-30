(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CGT Research Outlook and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the developments and trends in the CGT landscape. A collaborative environment showing the high adoption of new technologies to improve CGTs will transform the end-to-end capabilities in CGT development and manufacturing.

The CGT landscape has evolved extensively over the past decade. More than 80 CGT products have been commercialized globally, with 34 FDA-approved cell and gene therapies in 2023 alone. The rise in product pipelines and clinical success rates has led to the growing demand for the development of new technology platforms, manufacturing capabilities, and expansion to new disease areas.

Over the past five years, the patent landscape, investment landscape, and clinical trial segment have had consistent growth and activity. All three segments contribute extensively to the growth of CGTs and showcase the promising potential of CGTs for the future. The CGT landscape has three main categories of therapies: cell therapies, gene therapies, and gene-modified cell therapies, with all three progressing well over the past years. Gene-modified cell therapies, such as CAR-T and CAR-NK, have a higher number of clinical programs in the pipeline and are expected to have a high clinical impact in the coming years.

CGT developers are exploring new disease areas, apart from hematological conditions and oncology, to include diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological conditions, which will boost the demand for CGTs.

Patent activity is high because of consistent developments in technology for vector design, cell line manufacturing, digitalization of CGT manufacturing capabilities, and AI integration across the end-to-end CGT development. Venture capital firms see huge potential in the CGT segment in the coming years and have been constant supporters in backing start-ups and mid-sized CGT developers to accelerate their pipelines. In the coming years, the number of CGTs receiving regulatory approvals is predicted to multiply by three fold, and policies will be put in place to increase patient accessibility.

Growth Opportunity Universe in CGT



Capacity and Capability Expansion for CDMOs

Technology Licensing Partnerships Shift Towards CGT Development for Chronic Diseases

Companies Featured



Alexandria

Arch Venture Partners

GV

OrbiMed

RA Capital Samsara Biocapital

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cell and Gene Therapy Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis Segmentation

Growth Generator



Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Macro to Micro Visioning and Implications

Snapshot of CGT Development

Global Growth of CGT Approvals

CGT R&D Outlook Manufacturing Expansion: Catalysts for CGT Manufacturing

CGT Patent Analysis



CGT - Overall Patent Trends

IP Landscape Gene-modified Cell Therapies

Top Patent Applicants in Gene-modified Cell Therapies

IP Landscape - Gene Therapies

Top Patent Applicants in Gene Therapies

IP Landscape Stem Cell Therapies

Top Patent Applicants in Stem Cell Therapies An Overview of the Patent Landscape in CGTs

CGT Investment Landscape



Investment Trends in the CGT Landscape

Investment Trends in the CGT Expansion of Manufacturing Units

Investments in CGT Technology Platforms

Continued Investments to Accelerate Clinical Trials

Growing Mergers and Acquisitions

Early-stage CGT Investment Trends by Venture Capitalists

GV, United States

SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, United States

ARCH VENTURE PARTNERS, United States

OrbiMed, United States

ALEXANDRIA, United States RA CAPITAL, United States

CGT Publication Trend

Publication Trends in CGT

R&D Outlook across the Value Chain



Recent Initiatives and Research Accelerators Driving Innovations

Global Trends in CGT R&D

Emerging Technology Areas in CGT Development

Choice of Vector Depends on Indication and Transgene Expression

Engineering Viral Vectors to Improve Safety and Functionality

Innovations in Vector Engineering

Growing Shift from Autologous to Allogeneic Cell Therapies

Emerging Technology Trends for CGT Manufacturing

Shift toward Factory of the Future for CGT Manufacturing Notable Recent Collaborations between CGT Platforms and Biopharma Companies to Accelerate CGT Development

CGT Clinical Trial Landscape



Clinical Pipeline Development of Gene Therapies

Clinical Development of Gene-modified Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline Development of Stem Cell Therapies

For more information about this report visit

