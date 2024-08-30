Saw Palmetto Berries Market To Hit $325.6 Million By 2035, Growing At A 5.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Saw Palmetto Berries projected to grow from $172.4M in 2023 to $325.6M by 2035, driven by rising demand for natural remedies.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Saw Palmetto Berries Market ," The saw palmetto berries market size was valued at $172.40 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $325.6 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2035.

Saw palmetto berries is the fruit of the Sereno repens palm tree. Saw palmetto berries are small, dark purple drupes, known for their medicinal properties and historical use in traditional herbal medicine. There are primarily two types of saw palmetto extracts namely, oil-based extracts and powdered extracts. Saw palmetto berries contain bioactive compounds such as fatty acids, phytosterols, and flavonoids and are primarily used to promote prostate health and alleviate symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). These berries are used in the production of dietary supplements, herbal teas, medicines, and topical creams.

The rise in trend toward natural remedies has significantly surged the market demand for saw palmetto berries, positioning them as a preferred choice for individuals who seek holistic approaches to health and wellness. As consumers increasingly prioritize natural solutions over conventional pharmaceuticals, saw palmetto berries have emerged as a prominent herbal medicine, which particularly addresses prostate health concerns. The deep purple saw palmetto fruit, harvested from the hardy palmetto plant, yields potent extracts renowned for promoting prostate health and hair regrowth. Moreover, this trend is driven by a combination of factors, including concerns about the side effects of synthetic medications, a desire for more sustainable & eco-friendly alternatives, and a shift toward preventive healthcare practices.

In addition, the traditional use of saw palmetto berries in herbal medicine systems which are linked with a growing body of scientific research which supports their efficacy, reinforces their credibility as a viable natural remedy. Consumers are drawn to the perceived safety and gentleness of herbal remedies such as saw palmetto berries, which are often seen as gentler on the body and less likely to cause adverse reactions compared to pharmaceutical drugs. Furthermore, the natural remedies trend of consumption and product innovation drive the demand for saw palmetto berries industry.

Limited awareness acts as a significant restraint on the market demand for saw palmetto berries, as many potential consumers are unaware of the health benefits associated with this natural remedy. Despite growing recognition of saw palmetto berries in some regions, they remain unknown to a large segment of the population, particularly in areas where traditional herbal medicine practices are less prevalent. This lack of awareness translates into lower consumer interest and demand for saw palmetto-based products, as individuals do not consider them as viable options for addressing prostate health concerns or overlook them in favor of more familiar remedies.

Moreover, limited awareness of saw palmetto berries impacts consumer confidence in the efficacy and safety of these products. Without sufficient knowledge about the potential benefits and usage of saw palmetto berries, consumers hesitate to incorporate them into their healthcare routines or opt for alternative treatments with which they are more familiar. Furthermore, this lack of awareness presents challenges for manufacturers and retailers in effectively marketing and promoting saw palmetto-based supplements, as they invest resources in educating consumers about the product and its benefits. Thus, all these factors limit the saw palmetto berries market growth.

Partnerships with healthcare professionals represent a significant opportunity in the saw palmetto berries market, as they lend credibility and endorsement to saw palmetto-based products and thereby increase consumer trust and demand. Collaborating with urologists, naturopathic doctors, and other healthcare practitioners allows manufacturers to tap into established networks of patients seeking holistic approaches to prostate health management. Moreover, by educating healthcare professionals about the potential benefits of saw palmetto berries and providing them with scientific evidence supporting their efficacy, manufacturers place themselves as trusted allies in promoting natural remedies for prostate health.

In addition, partnerships with healthcare professionals enable manufacturers to integrate saw palmetto-based supplements into holistic treatment plans tailored to individual patient needs. Healthcare professionals recommend saw palmetto supplements as part of comprehensive care strategies for managing prostate-related symptoms, supplementing conventional treatments, or promoting overall prostate health. Furthermore, this endorsement increases consumer awareness of saw palmetto berries and enhances their perceived value as evidence-based supplements supported by medical expertise. Thus, all these factors present saw palmetto berries market opportunities of growth.

The saw palmetto berries market is segmented into form, source, application, and region. By form, the market is classified into powder, capsules/tablets, and liquid extracts. By source, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By application, the market is categorized into dietary supplements, functional foods & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and rest of Latin America) Middle East of Africa (GCC, South Africa, and rest of MEA).

By form, the powder segment dominated the global saw palmetto berries market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The powder segment leads the saw palmetto berries market primarily because of its adaptability, convenience, and extended shelf life compared to other forms. Saw palmetto berry powder can be seamlessly integrated into a range of products, including capsules, tablets, teas, and functional foods, catering to various consumer preferences and product formulations. Its stability and ease of storage without requiring preservatives make it attractive to manufacturers and consumers looking for natural and convenient health solutions. Moreover, powdered extracts enable standardized dosing, ensuring consistent potency and efficacy, which is essential for supplements aimed at specific conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

By source, the organic segment dominated the global saw palmetto berries market trend in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The organic segment leads the saw palmetto berries market due to growing consumer preference for natural, chemical-free products that support health and environmental values. Organic saw palmetto berries, cultivated without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or GMOs, attract health-conscious consumers who prioritize purity and sustainability in their supplements. This trend is particularly prominent among millennials and those seeking clean-label products and drive the demand for organic options.

By application, the dietary supplements segment dominated the global saw palmetto berries market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the saw palmetto berries market forecast period. Saw palmetto supplements are widely utilized to manage symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), making them popular among aging populations and men concerned with urinary health. The convenience and ease of consumption of dietary supplements, available in various forms such as capsules, tablets, and soft gels, align with consumer preferences for simple and effective health solutions. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare drives demand for dietary supplements as consumers seek natural ways to maintain their health and well-being. Growing awareness of the benefits of saw palmetto in supporting hormonal balance and overall wellness further fuels demand in this segment.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share, as per saw palmetto berries market analysis and forecast period. North America leads the saw palmetto berries market due to several key factors. The native growth of the Serenoa repens palm tree in the southeastern United States ensures a reliable and abundant supply of high-quality saw palmetto berries. This local availability supports large-scale harvesting and production, reducing costs and ensuring product consistency. Moreover, North America has a well-established dietary supplement industry, driven by high consumer awareness and demand for natural health products. The prevalence of prostate health issues among the aging male population in the U.S. and Canada further boosts the market for saw palmetto supplements, which are widely recognized for managing benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Players operating in the global saw palmetto berries market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their saw palmetto berries market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Valensa International, Optimized Plant Nutrients, Naturalize Biotech Corp., Labnica, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Jiaherb, Hunan Nutramax, Xian Changyue Phytochemistry and Atlantic Phytochemicals & Extracts.

📍Key findings of the study

► By form, the powder segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.

► Depending on source, the organic segment was the dominating segment in the global saw palmetto berries market during the forecast period.

► On the basis of application, the dietary supplements segment was the major revenue generator in 2022.

► Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2022.

