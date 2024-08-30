Champai Soren Slams CM Hemant Soren, INDIA Bloc For Calling BJP Anti-Tribal (IANS Exclusive)

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Aug 30 (IANS) Former Jharkhand Chief Champai Soren on Friday hit out at CM Hemant Soren and the INDIA bloc for calling the BJP 'anti-Adivasi'.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Champai Soren stridently refuted the INDIA bloc's charge that the BJP was anti-tribal.

"Who is making the allegations...I don't take these seriously. There is no basis and truth in these allegations. Many people may not know that the JMM and BJP formed the in Jharkhand (in 2009). This should make it clear why I am not taking these allegations seriously. And now, the JMM has a government with and others. So, it is better to think first before speaking," he said.

"Who are these people making such allegations? I want to know about that person...when I come to know, I will let you know... Till then I will not answer any of your questions. Everyone knows that there are only two parties in the country, one is the BJP and the other Congress...The BJP has been in power for the past many years. The JMM has been aligning with either the BJP or Congress... My only suggestion is that while speaking one should be careful..."

Asked how he was feeling about joining the BJP, he said: "I don't want to repeat this, I have shared everything earlier on social media."

He also revealed why he is joining the BJP, saying: "I never thought that I would join the BJP. Initially, I thought of taking 'Sanayas'. But people have shown immense love towards me. Many other political parties also offered me to come to their party. But, I wanted to raise the issues of Jharkhand at the Centre. For this reason only, I am joining the BJP."

The veteran leader is slated to join the BJP on Friday.

A day ahead of his joining, he resigned from the JMM on Thursday claiming that its "present style of functioning and policies" forced him to leave the party that he served for many years.

Champai Soren became Jharkhand CM on February 2, after Hemant Soren resigned as the Chief Minister before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

However, he had to quit the post on July 3 to make way for Hemant Soren after he was released on bail by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on Friday took oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren government and replaced Champai Soren in the state cabinet.

Speculation is rife that Ramdas Soren may get the portfolios which Champai Soren earlier had been given, though this has not been officially confirmed.