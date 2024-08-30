Watch: Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional As Maria's 8-Minute Standing Ovation Steals The Show At Venice Film Fest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Angelina Jolie is known all over the world for her beauty, grace, and undeniable talent. Recently, the received an 8-minute standing ovation at the Venice Festival for her work in Pablo Larrain's biographical drama. Several videos from the night are making rounds on the internet. Fans are amazed by Angelina Jolie's look at the event.



Angelina Jolie rocked a custom-made beige gown with fur, glowy makeup, and classic red lips.



Other members of the cast include Larrain, Angelina Jolie,

Pierfrancesco Favino, and Alba Rohrwacher. After the screening of the film, the audience started chanting Angelina's name and gave her an 8-minute standing ovation. In the video, Jolie can be seen wiping her tears and the crowd of the Sala Grande is cheering for her while she is getting emotional.











The movie is based on the real-life story of

Maria Callas, one of the greatest opera singers in the world. The film shines a light on her tubulous and tragic life and her final days in 1970s Paris.



Angelina Jolie talked about learning to sing for the role in a press conference. She said, "Everybody here knows, I was terribly nervous. I spent almost seven months training because when you work with Pablo you can't do anything by half. He demands, in the most wonderful way, that you really do the work and you really learn and train."