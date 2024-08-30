BREAKING: Karnataka HC Dismisses Petitions To Re-Investigate Soujanya Rape And Murder Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka High Court has dismissed all three petitions related to the highly-publicized 'Soujanya rape and murder' case. This ruling upholds the earlier decision of the Sessions Court, which had acquitted Santosh Rao.

The Division Bench of the High Court, consisting of Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar and Justice JM Qazi, delivered the verdict. The Court dismissed two key petitions: one filed by the parents of the victim, seeking a re-investigation of the case, and another by Santosh Rao, who had sought relief from the charges.

The dismissal of these petitions concludes the legal proceedings at this stage, leaving the earlier acquittal decision intact.



Case background:

The 'Soujanya rape and murder' case involves the brutal assault and killing of 17-year-old Soujanya from SDM College, Ujire, Dakshina Kannada. On October 9, 2012, Soujanya went missing after disembarking from a bus near Dharmasthala. Her body was discovered the next day in Mannasanka. Santosh Rao was arrested on October 12, 2012, and charged with the rape and murder of Soujanya.

Initially investigated by Belthangadi police, the case was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and subsequently to the CBI on November 6, 2013. Despite extensive investigations and an 11-year trial, the CBI Special Court acquitted Rao on June 16. The CBI was given a 60-day window to appeal, which was filed after a four-month delay, requesting a re-examination of the case.