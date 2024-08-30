'I Bow My Head And Apologise': PM Modi On Shivaji Statue Collapse In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday apologised for the collapse of the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on August 26.

Speaking at an event in Maharashtra's Palghar on Friday, PM Modi said, "The moment I landed here, I first apologised to Shivaji over the statue collapse. I also apologise to the people who were hurt by the collapse."

"Those who consider Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their deity and have been deeply hurt, I bow my head and apologise to them. Our values ​​are different. For us, nothing is bigger than our deity," PM Modi added.

"...Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name for us... today I bow my head and apologise to my god Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Our values are different, we are not those people who keep abusing and insulting the great son of Mother India, the son of this land, Veer Savarkar. They are not ready to apologize, they are ready to go to the courts and fight. ..," PM Modi said.