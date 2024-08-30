Malayalam Film Industry Faces Me Too Storm: Second Case Of Sexual Assault Filed Against Actor Jayasurya

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malayalam Me Too: The Kerala have registered a second case of sexual assault against Malayalam film Jayasurya , less than two days after the first case of sexual misconduct was registered against him on August 28, PTI reported.

The police told the news agency that the new FIR has been registered under Sections 354 and 354C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These sections deal with assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty; and voyeurism, respectively.

The case was registered on August 29 at Karamana police station in Thiruvananthapuram based on the complaint by an actress, as per the report. The complainant alleged that Jayasurya molested her at a movie set near Thodupuzha during 2012-2013.

Meanwhile, in the first case, the cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram confirmed to PTI on August 29 that a case under the same section was registered against Jayasurya.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against a number of high-profile Malayalam film industry personalities after the Justice K Hema Committee report revealed wide-scale allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, the report noted.

Late on August 29, a rape case was registered against prominent Malayalam actor and ruling CPI(M) MLA Mukesh based on an actress' complaint alleging that he sexually assaulted her years ago.

Before that, on August 28, Thiruvananthapuram Museum police booked actor Siddique for allegedly raping an actress in a hotel eight years ago. Following this, Siddique resigned as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).