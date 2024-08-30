Bhupinder Hooda: 'I Have Nothing To Do With This' After ED Seizes ₹834 Cr Assets

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth ₹834 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case involving former Haryana Chief Bhupinder Singh Hooda and EMAAR-MGF, the veteran leader said on Friday that he has nothing to do with this case.

Bhupinder Hooda said:“It's an old case, I have nothing to do with this.”



On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate attached the properties, spanning 401.65 acres and valued at ₹834.03 crore, located in 20 villages near Gurugram and Delhi.

The attached assets include those of EMAAR India Ltd, valued at approximately ₹501.13 crore, and MGF Developments Ltd, valued at around ₹332.69 crore.



Both EMAAR and MGF Developments are being probed for money laundering in connection with license No. 97/2010, dated September 18, 2010, obtained from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for a residential plotted colony in Sector-65 and 66 of Gurugram.



The agency initiated the investigation following an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, then-director of DTCP Trilok Chand Gupta, EMAAR MGF Land Limited and 14 other colonizer companies.

The case involves cheating various landowners, the public at large, and the state of Haryana and HUDA by getting issued notification under section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 (LA Act) and subsequently under section 6 of LA Act for the acquisition of lands of respective landowners which compelled landowners to sell their land to said colonizer companies at a lower price than the prevailing price before the notification under section 4 of LA Act.



The ED alleged that the accused fraudulently and dishonestly obtained the Letters of Intent (LOIs) and licenses on the notified land, causing loss to landowners, the public, and the state of Haryana and HUDA while wrongfully gaining for themselves.