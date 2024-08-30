1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Directs To Frame Charges Against Jagdish Tytler

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Friday directed the CBI to frame charges against leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti sikh riots case that resulted in the death of three persons.

The court found that the trial against Tytler can be proceeded under sections sections of 143, 147 153A, 188, 295, 436, 451, 380, 149, 302 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

In its charge sheet filed in May 2023, the CBI had accused Tytler, a former union minister, of“inciting, instigating and provoking the mob” which had assembled near the Pul Bangash gurdwara on November 1, 1984.

Citing a witness, it claimed, Tytler alighted from a white ambassador car in front of the gurudwara and instigated the mob, shouting "Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother!" Three people were then done to death by the mob that was enraged over the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards a day before.

A sessions court had in August last year granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and surety of the like amount.

The central probe agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.