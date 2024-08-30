Eagle Eye Power Solutions Expands Portfolio To Meet Demand Across New Industries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DC Power Solutions Provider Launches New Products for UPS, Utility, and Welding Applications

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye Power Solutions , a global leader in critical DC Power Education, Solutions, and Services, adds three new products to its Hydrogen Detection, Battery Monitoring, and Load product lines. This expansion is set to meet the increasing demands across industries, reaffirming Eagle Eye's commitment to being a single-source supplier for its growing customer base.

Hydrogen Gas Detection: HGD-5000

The HGD-5000 hydrogen gas detector is a recommended safety device for every battery room. With an easy-to-read digital display and traffic light indication system for hydrogen levels: Green (Normal), Yellow (Warning), and Red (Alarm), the simple-to-use gas monitor ensures a secure environment, mitigating the risks associated with hydrogen gas release and buildup.

Battery Monitoring Systems: PowerEye BMS

Designed with a focus on UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) applications, the modular, easy-to-install PowerEye BMS provides a comprehensive monitoring solution for an unlimited number of batteries, measuring critical parameters such as battery voltage, internal resistance, state of health, battery temperature, ambient temperature, string current, and string voltage.

Load Banks: LB-50-350 Load Bank

The LB-50-350 Load Bank is a lightweight unit specifically designed for welding applications. It offers adjustable load capabilities for troubleshooting, calibrating, or accurately demonstrating welding power sources and generators. This portable power load bank ensures streamlined testing procedures before and after welder repairs, meeting all testing needs with precision and ease.

"The addition of these products to our portfolio underscores our dedication to addressing evolving needs across industries and applications," said Brian Jurkiewicz, Vice President of Sales at Eagle Eye Power Solutions. "As a sales force, we're thrilled to be able to continue offering innovation like this that anticipates our customers' ever changing demands."

Primarily serving the Electric Utility industry, Eagle Eye's niche products have a place in both growing industries, like data centers, and traditional manufacturing applications, like welding. This expanded offering allows the company to continue focusing on its core business model while creating meaningful partnerships across other verticals.

