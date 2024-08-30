Partner of OKX Ventures Jeff Ren Discusses Strategic Roadmap in the Evolving crypto Landscape at WebX2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the arm of leading Web3 company OKX , has issued updates for August 30, 2024.



Partner of OKX Ventures Jeff Ren Discusses Strategic Roadmap in the Evolving Landscape at WebX2024

Partner of OKX Ventures Jeff Ren, joined a panel titled 'VC Perspectives' at WebX2024 in Tokyo, Japan yesterday. During the panel, he delved into OKX Ventures' investment strategy and provided insights into the current ecosystem and emerging trends.

Jeff highlighted OKX Ventures' commitment to investing in crypto-native projects that demonstrate real utility in the blockchain ecosystem, as well as participating and collaborating with the community. The firm is also actively exploring opportunities within the wider asset class, such as carbon credits, which present great potential despite its current challenge in liquidity.

Jeff further highlighted several key trends emerging in the industry:



The evolving perception of the Bitcoin network, driven by innovations such as Ordinals and Layer 2 solutions, will give rise to more complex financial operations and value creation on Bitcoin.

The increasingly blurred lines between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will lead to new opportunities and innovations previously deemed impossible.

The choice of blockchain is critical to stablecoin projects, directly impacting transaction costs and scalability.

Varying regulatory approaches across countries will influence how projects are developed and where they operate. As NFTs evolve from simple collectibles to revenue-generating assets, innovative products such as NFT-based ETFs may emerge.



By actively supporting projects that push the limits of blockchain technology, OKX Ventures aims to remain at the forefront, fostering innovation and collaboration across the industry. It also seeks to integrate these innovative projects into the broader financial system and meet consumer needs.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

