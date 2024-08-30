Kuwaiti Oil Price Down 88 Cents To USD 77.79

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price went down 88 cents to reach USD 77.79 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 78.67 on Wednesday, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, oil went up USD 1.29 to stand at USD 79.94 pb, while West Texas crude rose USD 1.39 to reach USD 75.91. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.