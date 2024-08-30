Azerbaijan To See Three More Paralympians Competing In Paris
8/30/2024 6:08:58 AM
Three more Azerbaijani Paralympians are set to compete at the
Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on August 30,
Azernews reports.
First, Kamran Zeynalov, a paratrooper in the P1 category, will
participate in the 10-meter shooting event. He will be followed by
parataekwondo athlete Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) competing in the
K44 category. The athlete will start the fight from the 1/4
finals.
Olokhan Musayev (F55 category) will show his abilities in
nuclear propulsion.
Azerbaijan has a delegation of 18 athletes competing in 7 sports
at the Paris Paralympics, which runs until September 8.
Parataekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov has already secured a bronze
medal for the national team.
The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games have attracted 4,000
athletes, all eager to demonstrate their talents.
These games mark the first time Paris is hosting the Summer
Paralympics and the second time that France is hosting the
Paralympic Games, as Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992
Winter Paralympics.
A record 235 medal events will be women's events, an increase of
eight over 2020.
