Azerbaijan To See Three More Paralympians Competing In Paris

Three more Azerbaijani Paralympians are set to compete at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on August 30, Azernews reports.

First, Kamran Zeynalov, a paratrooper in the P1 category, will participate in the 10-meter shooting event. He will be followed by parataekwondo Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) competing in the K44 category. The athlete will start the fight from the 1/4 finals.

Olokhan Musayev (F55 category) will show his abilities in nuclear propulsion.

Azerbaijan has a delegation of 18 competing in 7 sports at the Paris Paralympics, which runs until September 8. Parataekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov has already secured a bronze medal for the national team.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games have attracted 4,000 athletes, all eager to demonstrate their talents.

These games mark the first time Paris is hosting the Summer Paralympics and the second time that France is hosting the Paralympic Games, as Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.

A record 235 medal events will be women's events, an increase of eight over 2020.

