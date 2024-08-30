International Community Must Take Decisive Steps To Determine Fate Of Missing Persons, MFA
8/30/2024 6:08:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The international community must take decisive steps to
determine the fate of missing persons, Azernews
reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs on its official "X".
"On the International Day of the Disappeared, Azerbaijan
reiterates the necessity of shedding light on the fate of our
citizens who went missing during the former Occupation and
conflict.
Despite the fact that multiple mass graves have been identified
after the liberation of our territories, Armenia keeps refusing to
reveal the whereabouts of missing persons.
Families of about 4,000 persons have been waiting for their
loved ones for decades, and it is within their fundamental rights
to get information about their relatives.
The international community must take decisive steps to
determine the fate of missing persons.
Azerbaijan will continue its efforts on identifying the fate of
missing Azerbaijanis," the post reads.
