International Community Must Take Decisive Steps To Determine Fate Of Missing Persons, MFA

8/30/2024 6:08:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova

The international community must take decisive steps to determine the fate of missing persons, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official "X".

"On the International Day of the Disappeared, Azerbaijan reiterates the necessity of shedding light on the fate of our citizens who went missing during the former Occupation and conflict.

Despite the fact that multiple mass graves have been identified after the liberation of our territories, Armenia keeps refusing to reveal the whereabouts of missing persons.

Families of about 4,000 persons have been waiting for their loved ones for decades, and it is within their fundamental rights to get information about their relatives.

The international community must take decisive steps to determine the fate of missing persons.

Azerbaijan will continue its efforts on identifying the fate of missing Azerbaijanis," the post reads.

