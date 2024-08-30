Horadiz-Aghband Railway Line: Paving Way For Strategic Transport Hub In Eurasia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Approximately four years have passed since the liberation of
Garabagh from Armenian occupation. During these four years,
extensive restoration and construction work has been done to revive
these territories. Additionally, the successful completion of
anti-terror measures in the Garabagh region in 2023 has accelerated
the implementation of Azerbaijan's regional transport and logistics
hub project.
Azerbaijan is strategically located at the intersection of
several key initiatives of the Great Silk Road, including the
TRACECA route, China's Belt and Road Initiative, and the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Today, all the
countries of the Caspian region, along with Europe, Türkiye, and
China, recognize Azerbaijan's significant role as a regional
transport hub and are eager to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the
transport and logistics sector.
So amidst recent geopolitical changes in Eurasia, there is a
growing demand for rail transportation through Azerbaijani
territory. As a result, partner countries are actively undertaking
various initiatives to increase transit shipments along the Middle
Corridor.
In this context, special attention has been paid to the
development of infrastructure, including the construction of modern
highways, airports, and railway lines. A particularly noteworthy
project is the Horadiz-Aghband railway line, for which "Azerbaijan
Railways" CJSC (ADY) recently presented several updates on the
progress.
According to Kanan Rzayev, Deputy Director of the Construction
Project Management Department, 57% of the construction work on the
railway line has been completed, including 83% of the design work.
Additionally, the clearance of mines along the 110.4 km railway
track and the 60-meter-wide protection zone has been completed,
with mine clearance continuing in areas requiring additional
expansion. Furthermore, due to changes in the route's alignment
between the 72nd and 82nd kilometers, mine clearance has been
redone in this section.
A tunnel constructed at the 106th kilometer of the Horadiz-Aghband
railway line is 1,071 meters long. It is worth noting that Turkish
contractors are overseeing the construction of the railway.
The tunnel's measurements will allow for the future
electrification of the railway line. The tunnel is being built
using the New Austrian Tunneling Method, which allows for
modifications to the tunnel's structure based on the load-bearing
capacity of the surrounding rock, optimizing construction costs.
Additionally, ADY department head Faryaz Rustamov emphasized that
the reinforced concrete work on the bridge has been completed, and
the start of waterproofing the deck is planned.
Upon successful completion of the construction, a new branch
will be added to the vital Middle Corridor project, ensuring the
rapid and reliable access of domestically produced goods to
international markets, which will significantly impact Azerbaijan's
economy. Similarly, the North-South project, which targets handling
similar volumes, is poised for expansion, especially with the
anticipated increase in Russian-Iranian cargo transit. The emphasis
is on advancing the international Horadiz-Aghband railway line, a
key transboundary initiative. It should be noted that creating new
cooperation and ensuring its functionality is one of the important
steps for ensuring security and stability in the South Caucasus.
Azerbaijan, as always, takes this position. Transport projects in
the region have a paramount role in the long-term development of
the region, for their geostrategic importance, ensuring stability,
and reducing the risks of war to zero. Besides, given Azerbaijan's
geostrategic location between East and West, let us not forget that
all countries participating in these projects will benefit. As
Faryaz Rustamov noted, the project strengthens Azerbaijan's role as
a transit country, contributes to peace and stability in the
region, and reveals the great potential for connecting Nakhchivan
to Azerbaijan and turning the country into a major route between
Europe and Asia.
It's noteworthy that the project is expected to be completed by
2025.
