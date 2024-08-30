[Pangyo Interview] OION Leads The Market With Plasma Air Sterilization And Deodorization Modules With Auto-Clean Ability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Just three years after its establishment, OION has developed a lineup of five modules and is growing by supplying them to B2B manufacturers.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OION (pronounced O-Ai-On), led by CEO Kim Young-il, is a startup that develops and supplies air sterilization and deodorization modules that eliminate bacteria, viruses, and harmful substances from the air.Just three years after its establishment, OION has developed a lineup of five modules and is growing by supplying them to B2B manufacturers. Notably, the company was recently selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups for the TIPS R&D project, through which it is developing an advanced composite sterilization and deodorization module.With the pandemic underscoring the necessity of sterilization as an essential part of daily life, the importance of air sterilization has become even more prominent. However, existing technologies like UV and photocatalysis could be better. UV is useful for surface sterilization but is limited for air sterilization, and photocatalysis loses its sterilizing power in spaces with fast-moving air. To overcome these limitations, OION is developing products based on plasma technology.While plasma technology is useful for air sterilization and deodorization, it has a structural issue: oxides accumulate in the discharge area, generating ions.Previous products did not resolve this issue, requiring consumers to clean the devices manually, which was inconvenient. However, OION's modules feature an automatic self-cleaning function that periodically cleans the discharge area, eliminating the need for maintenance. This allows the modules to be applied even in hard-to-reach places such as ceilings or built-in environments.Currently, OION supplies its products to various sectors in the B2B market, including elevator manufacturers, air purifier and sterilizer manufacturers, sterilizing lighting manufacturers, built-in furniture manufacturers, and pet care home appliances. The company plans to expand the application of its modules to robots and food waste processors in the future.Initially targeting Japan as the primary overseas market, OION is optimistic about entering this market without needing additional market entry education. Japan has a high receptivity to plasma-based technologies and has been promoted by major Japanese corporations for a long time. OION plans to secure a competitive edge in the Japanese market with modules incorporating an automatic cleaning function. Based on the references established in Japan, OION intends to enter the American market by participating in global HVAC exhibitions like those organized by 'ASHRAE' in the United States.OION received seed funding last year and plans to attract Pre-A round funding from this year through early next year. Additionally, in October, OION will participate in the Nepcon Nagoya Japan electronics components exhibition in Nagoya, Japan, to scout for sales partners within Japan.Located in Pangyo Techno Valley , OION aims to grow into a global air management company by efficiently managing air quality and utilizing air quality monitoring and data, benefiting from a strategic position for recruiting funds and talent.

