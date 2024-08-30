[Pangyo Interview] To The World, PITEN Presents Itchiness Treatments For Humans And Animals, Made With Plant Extracts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mi Seong Park, CEO of PITEN

PITEN's NBBEBE Derma Balm Stick

PITEN's ATOKONG Stop Scratching Pet Spray

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pangyo Techno Valley startup 'PITEN ,' which researches and develops skin immunity improvement materials, has completed commercial applicable to the cosmetics and bioindustry and is accelerating its entry into the global market.PITEN has developed a diverse lineup of products utilizing extracts, ranging from itch relief for children to products for pets and itch relief for adults and seniors.Last year, PITEN launched a child itch relief product under its cosmetic brand, 'NBBEBE,' incorporating plant extracts. This product has been recognized as an alternative to improving itchiness and atopic conditions without steroids and has been exported to six countries through a B2C approach.PITEN also released a new product for pets, ATOKONG. Pets' skin shares similar characteristics to children's skin, and it is prone to injuries, dandruff, and odors, among other repetitive skin issues. To address this, PITEN introduced the 'ATOKONG Stop Scratching Mist' for dogs and cats, which will be launched at the Shanghai Pet Expo and a domestic pet show.Products for adults and seniors are also about to be launched. PITEN is developing itch relief products for seniors in their 50s and 60s and is currently undergoing the registration process with the Food and Drug Administration. These products aim to alleviate the increased itchiness that comes with weakened immunity in seniors.PITEN's core technology lies in its ability to extract only the necessary ingredients in large quantities from diterpene-based materials derived from plants. Based on this material, PITEN is preparing a sports lineup. Products aimed at alleviating knee pain ('Knee Kick Power'), hand pain ('Hand Power'), and shoulder pain ('Shoulder Power') are set to be released. They have completed testing with athletes and are accelerating product launches, with export discussions underway in Singapore and Malaysia.PITEN, now in its sixth year in the startup ecosystem, aims for growth in the global market. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, ten employees united to operate the business autonomously without external investment. However, future growth will require attracting investments for market expansion.PITEN is growing through mentoring with support from the 'Pangyo Startup Campus' to succeed in the global market. By gaining the necessary advice and experience for international expansion, they quickly resolve issues and consider attracting global investments.CEO Mi Seong Park of PITEN stated,“The growth process as a startup was never easy, but we are quickly solving problems through government support and mentoring. We will continue to strive to be competitive in the global market.”

Kim Seung Yeon

Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator

+82 31-776-4834

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.