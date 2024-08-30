Ban Ki-Moon Centre To Advocate For Urgent Climate Adaptation Demands By Youth Smallholder Farmers At AFSF 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BKMC CEO Monika Froehler and BKMC Youth AgriChampions to launch the much-anticipated Youth AgriChampions Demand Paper 2024 at the AFSF 2024.

KIGALI, RWANDA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC) CEO Monika Froehler and BKMC Youth AgriChampions will participate in the upcoming Africa Food Systems Forum 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda with two pivotal side events to advocate for locally-led adaptation and bring urgent policy demands of young smallholder farmers to the forefront of discussions and action.On September 2nd, at 3 PM CAT, at the Youth Dome, the“Meaningful Youth Engagement in Agri-Preneurship” session organized by the BKMC, SNV, AGRA, Netherlands Food Partnership, Mastercard Foundation Fund for Resilience and Prosperity, Action on Food and YPARD, will feature stories of youth from the agri-food sector on how climate impacts on Africa's agricultural sector can be addressed through locally-led adaptation initiatives. Agripreneurs like Elizabeth Kabakoyo, FAO World Food Forum Uganda chapter leader, and BKMC Youth AgriChampion 2024 Brian Kithinji will be present and will share their stories and successful business models. The collective aim is to highlight the remarkable contributions of young farmers and agripreneurs by showcasing their transformative power and innovative potential.Simultaneously, on September 2nd, at 3 PM CAT at the Auditorium Club, the session“Climate Smart Finance to Boost Resilience” organized by the BKMC, German Development Cooperation (GIZ), CGIAR, IFAD, ADA and Varaha will shed light on the innovative solutions to improve access to climate finance. Both scientific and farmer voices will be heard to ground discussions with descriptions of the real and urgent needs for finance to support the resilience of agri-food systems. With a virtual message by H.E. Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Co-chair of the BKMC to frame the event, including challenges in reaching smallholder farmers, key figures like BKMC CEO Monika Froehler, BKMC Youth AgriChampion 2022 Eliud Rugut, and Alexander Lingenthal, Senior Policy Officer, German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and more will speak at the event.The two side events emphasize key issues featured in the Youth AgriChampions Demand Paper 2024, addressing the crucial question of how to secure climate finance for smallholder farmers to enhance their adaptation and resilience. The paper offers valuable insights for world leaders, key decision makers, and practitioners into actionable strategies that can make a real difference in empowering these farmers in the face of the climate crisis.Media Invitation: Journalists attending the conference are invited to join us for these events on September 2, 2024, at 3 PM CAT at the Youth Dome and at 3 PM CAT at the Auditorium Club. For those unable to attend in person, the Youth AgriChampions Demand Paper will be accessible via the BKMC website on the same day.About the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens:The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens' mission is to foster leadership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring current leaders and empowering the next generation of changemakers. Celebrating its sixth-year founding anniversary this year, the BKMC conducts its work by advocating for governmental policymaking with current leaders on global issues such as sustainable development, climate action, gender justice, and transformative education while offering direct opportunities to young changemakers to amplify their voices and equip them with SDG knowledge, 21st-century skills, and global citizenship values.

Katharina Choe

Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens

...

