Iot Start-Up Tracker In Automotive Digital Services

The "IoT Start-up Tracker: Automotive Digital Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The revenue of automotive original equipment manufacturers still relies mainly on selling vehicles, and additional drive-centric business models must not affect its core competency. The publisher's start-up tracker helps ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that address industry challenges.
The start-up tracker provides a rich database of start-up and niche players that can transform processes in automotive services and add value to the end user. These companies were selected based on the the publisher's Best Practices database, in addition to secondary research on worldwide automotive ecosystem mappings and rankings, such as the automotive services tech market map from CB Insights and Tracxn and other regional automotive services tech mapping and rankings.
We made a list of start-ups focused on Internet of Things (IoT) automotive services by region, including different segments: connected automotive supply chain, smart automotive manufacturing, connected cars, digital automotive retailing & vehicle relationship management, and mobility as a service.
The publisher conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions. Each shortlisted company has been screened and analyzed by the analyst, with an overall score established for each start-up based on the criteria described in this study.
KEY FEATURES
The IoT space is still in flux and significantly overlaps with other industries, such as automotive, energy, and transportation. To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the publisher uses certain criteria to determine if a product, application, or service is to be considered part of the IoT industry. Specifically, a product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution and feature the following to be considered a component of the IoT:
Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects Interconnections between the objects in the solution for monitoring and interaction purposes The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Vehicles to Offer FoD Functions Growth Opportunity 2: Autonomous Vehicles to Secure Traffic and Driver Health Growth Opportunity 3: Vehicle Maintenance Systems to Predict Potential Failures Growth Opportunity 4: Telematics to Improve Navigation and ADAS
Company Profiles
Sibros: Company Profile Sibros: Analyst Viewpoint Able-On: Company Profile Able-On: Analyst Viewpoint Motive: Company Profile Motive: Analyst Viewpoint Lizmotors Mobility: Company Profile Lizmotors Mobility: Analyst Viewpoint Sentiance: Company Profile Sentiance: Analyst Viewpoint
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Digital Services Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Scope of Analysis
Definition of IoT Scope of the Study Research Process and Methodology IoT in Automotive Services: Key Topics Covered in This Study
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Challenges of the Automotive Services Market Key Unmet Needs of the Automotive Services Market Key Challenges of the Automotive Digital Services Market Ecosystem of the Automotive Digital Services Market Key Segments of the Automotive Digital Services Market Key Trends of Connected Cars Connected Car Services Offerings on the Rise Future Connected Cars Services Key Technologies of Connected Cars Connectivity Models of Connected Cars Key Applications of the Internet of Car (IoC) Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Automotive Digital Services Market Critical Success Factors for Growth
Competitive Environment
Key Competitors (Start-ups) in the Automotive Digital Services Market Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles
