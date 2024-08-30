[Pangyo Interview] Jably Participates In Panpan Day, Presenting Employment Platform For International Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jably presenting at PanPan Day

(From left) COO Lee Bong-hee, CEO Kim Hyung-ju, CTO Choi Jae-won

Jably's service recommends employment to international students. It aims to boost Korea's force and help students find opportunities.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jably Inc. (CEO Kim Hyung-ju) participated in the '8th PanPan Day & Open Innovation Day for Large and Medium Enterprises' held on the 22nd at the Pangyo Startup Campus multipurpose hall. This event was designed to explore collaboration opportunities between promising startups and large/medium-sized enterprises in Gyeonggi-do and to energize the innovation ecosystem.Various companies, including Hoban Construction, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Mastercard, Yanolja, and Toss, participated in the event, featuring a 'reverse pitching' session where each company's collaboration needs and open innovation cases were introduced.Jably is developing a platform service that recommends legal employment to international students, addresses South Korea's social issue of labor productivity, and helps international students balance their studies and work.More than just changing the visa status of international students, Jably aims to grow as a company that provides customized job placements and convenience services through visa management for international students. Additionally, it supports the government's 'Study In Korea 3.0' policy initiative, contributing to solving current social issues in South Korea.CEO Kim Hyung-ju explained,“Before starting Jably, I developed an integrated logistics period computer program for an e-commerce logistics center. I then discovered that international students worked without permits at one of South Korea's top logistics centers. Upon further analysis, I found that 90.5% of international students in South Korea were working illegally. Recognizing why international students were forced into illegal employment, we developed a platform service to address this issue.”Jably continuously collects and analyzes data on international students to sequentially develop essential services for their settlement in South Korea. One of Jably's co-founders, an international student, planned vital services for international students. The company has also filed patents and trademarks to protect the platform service.CEO Kim added,“Our service is developed to match the level of international students. It is designed to translate into English, a universal language, and Chinese, Vietnamese, Uzbek, Mongolian, and Japanese. Regarding data security, which is a crucial aspect, we use our encryption technology to protect the personal information of international students.”Jably aims to expand into the top five countries, sending students to South Korea, including China, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and Japan. It is also seeking global partners who wish to send students to South Korea and international universities that want to operate exchange student programs through MOUs with prestigious local universities.Along with developing the platform, Jably has signed an MOU with LKB Partners for legal, labor, and visa administrative services for international students and is closely working with the Korean Administrative Association. Furthermore, to attract international students and foster technological development, it has signed MOUs with Yonsei University's Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation and 36 other universities and family companies, achieving sales of 600 million in the first half of 2024.CEO Kim Hyung-ju stated,“We hope our services will assist more international students, enabling them to pursue their dreams in South Korea and grow into global talents. Jably will continue to seek ways to change the world through innovation as a socially responsible company.”Jably expressed its commitment to creating a better tomorrow for international students and preparing for the global stage.

Kim Seung Yeon

Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator

+82 31-776-4834

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.