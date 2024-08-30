Game Theory Unveils G.O.A.T Vision, AI-Driven Computer Vision Technology Touted To Be The Future Of Sports

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, August 29th: Game Theory, a Bangalore-based real Sportstech platform, exhibited their tech prowess and showcased the future of sports globally with their groundbreaking AI-driven computer vision - G.O.A.T Vision. This event showcased how pro-sports will make playing sports a habit and part of everyone\'s lifestyle



On the occasion of National Sports Day, Game Theory offered a sneak peek into this cutting-edge technology, which represented just the beginning of a transformative journey for players of all sports across the world. For the first time, players were able to access insights around errors, winners, and detailed statistics such as calories burned and distance covered, playing intensity and effort scores without use of any wearable devices They were also provided highlight reels, best smashes, great rallies and many other game attributes automatically generated through their state of the art computer vision algorithms and AI.



For Game Theory users, this new technology launch marks a significant leap forward gamifying their experience with pro insights. The new launch is guaranteed to create a richer and more immersive experience with technology seamlessly working its magic in the background. From real-time score displays on large screens to video highlights where they are the \'star\' and talking points after each game, the enhancements are designed to make every session more engaging, memorable and fun. Game Theory\'s latest tech captures 100,000 frames per hour of game play and with 150,000 games worth of historical data making this far richer than anything else out there.



The base technology that was showcased for Badminton at the event today and will also be rolled out very soon for other sports like Pickleball, Swimming, Paddle Tennis, Tennis, Table Tennis, Squash, Basketball and many other sports to be introduced at state-of-the-art Game Theory facilities.



\"This is just a glimpse into our vision and AI journey,\" Sudeep Kulkarni, Founder & CEO, Game Theory. \"We\'re really excited to showcase how our tech will evolve to create social communities, rank players according to their skills, put players on their personal fitness paths and automatically organize ladder and league tournaments. What we\'re presenting today is just 5% of what we are building toward. There\'s so much more to come.\"



The exhibition featured live demos, including a match with real-time stats displayed on LED screens, giving attendees a firsthand look at the future of amateur sports. With the ability to see the speed of a smash or the intensity of a rally, this technology brought a level of detail previously reserved for professional sports broadcasts.



The event took place on 29th August from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Game Theory Double Road Indiranagar - Badminton Court. The agenda began at 10:00 AM with a keynote by Sudeep Kulkarni, Founder, on the democratization of computer vision technology, followed by Chief Technology Officer Saket\'s vision for the future of Game Theory\'s technology at 10:15 AM. At 10:25 AM, Ganesh, who specializes in Computer Vision, discussed the potential of this innovative technology, and at 10:30 AM, COO Sukrut explored its applications in coaching, community building, and player statistics. Harsha from the Product team then demonstrated the current app and product features at 10:45 AM. The event concluded with a live demo match at 10:55 AM, featuring real-time stats and commentary.





About Game Theory



Game Theory is a new age sports-tech startup based in Bangalore, building the future of sports and empowering people to experience the joy of playing sports frictionlessly. Their mission is to make sports more accessible, enjoyable, and rewarding for everyone and, thereby, more habit-forming.



Notably Game Theory secured funding from celebrated sports personalities namely Padma Shri awardee and former World No.1 Rohan Bopanna, Padma Bhushan awardee & former India No. 1, Pullela Gopichand, Former World Squash No. 10, Saurav Ghosal and Khel Ratna Awardee & current India No. 1, Sharath Kamal.

