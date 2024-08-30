Elderly Woman Injured In Kherson As Russia Strikes At City Again
8/30/2024 5:19:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Friday, August 30, Russian troops attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, leaving a 69-year-old woman injured.
That's according to the regional administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Around 1:00, Russian troops attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson," the statement reads.
According to the administration, a 69-year-old woman, who was at home at the time of the strike, suffered an explosive injury and contusion.
The head of the municipal administration, Roman Mrochko, posted on facebook images showing the aftermath of the attack.
"The damage to the residential building is significant, and people need comprehensive assistance. The first steps to provide it have already been scheduled," Mrochko wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, six people were injured by Russian strikes in Kherson region yesterday.
This is an illustrative photo
