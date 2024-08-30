US Presidential Race Poll Shows Harris Leading By Two Points

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- presidential candidate Kamala Harris leads candidate Donald by two points in seven swing states, according to a poll released Thursday.

The poll, which included 4,962 registered voters in the seven states, showed that Harris leads Trump by two points among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while she leads by just one point among likely voters in these states.

About 30 percent of swing-state voters said that Harris' selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential candidate, made them more likely to vote for her. (end)

