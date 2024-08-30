CENTCOM Destroys Houthi Missile, Drone In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had successfully destroyed a Houthi missile system and a drone in Yemen.

"In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi missile system and one uncrewed aerial vehicle in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," the CENTCOM said in a release on its X account late Thursday.

It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region, it added.

"This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels," according to the release. (end)

amm







