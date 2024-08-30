Headliners: Johan Dyrendahl

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this week's Q&A, we speak to

Johan Dyrendahl, CEO of Prime Weber Shandwick, who recently led an MBO of the Swedish creative comms firm.





What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



I think that we are seeing a big shift in society right now that will pose both a challenge and an opportunity for the industry. And I am not talking about AI. For some time, there's been a trend that purpose, making a statement and changing the world to the better, must be communicated in a very serious way. With the world in the state it is, purpose is as important as ever, but I believe that you can only be serious for so long without becoming depressed and unable to act. So, people are growing weary and we long for fun, humour and hope. We respond with a lot more energy and will to act when someone is called weird rather than a threat to democracy. And I believe that if you can be humorous, rather than overly serious about things. it will spur conversation and reduce polarization. That will bring about more positive change than just identifying the seriousness of the problems we face. The industry, and our clients, must not abandon purpose and go all in on entertainment. We need to embrace the challenge and opportunity that is combining purpose and fun.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



I was really moved by Rights against the Right - which is using an ingenious and entertaining way to stop the spread of extreme right-wing propaganda. Creating a positive change in a humorous and smart way.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



I work with the most extraordinary people, so it's almost impossible to pick one. But if I have to choose one, I will say Doom x Husqvarna , as it's a proof of the great and close collaboration we have with the client, and a perfect example of playful communication.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



The benefits of bringing all of myself to work. Even the eccentricities. I used to keep a strict separation of my work self and private self, but at Prime I tried a different approach, and it has been liberating, and fun.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



Friends, tennis, skiing and trying to learn Spanish on Duolingo. I also love film festivals and must admit I do a lot of binge-watching of TV-series.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I watch more or less every TV show about architecture and interior design that I can come by. Anything from Grand Designs to the Swedish show 'At the architect' (portraying famous Swedish architects, their home, work and role models in architecture.)



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



An architect...Unfortunately, I have no talent for it whatsoever so I will have to stick to the TV shows.

