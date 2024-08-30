Justmarkets Nominated For UF AWARDS APAC 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OutReach Newswire - 30 August 2024 - A globally recognized multi-asset broker, JustMarkets is honored to be valued by clients and experts in the field and has been nominated for the prestigious UF AWARDS APAC 2024. This nomination is a testament to the company's dedication and hard work in the trading industry, as recognized on such a prominent platform.







The UF AWARDS APAC highlights outstanding achievements in the fintech and online trading sectors, providing traders and businesses with industry examples of the best companies to trade and do business with. The shortlist of nominees is based on customer experience and partner feedback, which inspires JustMarkets to strive for higher standards and expand our offerings to meet the diverse needs of traders worldwide.

JustMarkets invites everyone to support and vote from 26.08 to 06.09 at the UF AWARDS APAC 2024:

Let's achieve this milestone together.

JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.

The company is renowned for its competitive pricing, featuring low spreads and zero commissions. JustMarkets caters to both new and experienced traders by providing a wide range of services designed to enhance their trading experience.



