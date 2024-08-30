Somnia’S New Canvas Builder Brings Art To The Metaverse

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, United States, 30th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Somnia, a leading Web3 project building blockchain solutions for scale and interoperability for the metaverse gaming and social applications, announced the launch of Canvas Builder. The new feature allows users to transform 2D art and NFTs into placeable elements in Somnia's virtual environments.

For owners and 2D artists, Canvas Builder offers a fresh way to showcase digital art. This feature enables users to seamlessly upload or select existing NFTs and turn them into metaversal paintings, which can then be placed in the Playground-a key component of Somnia's virtual society. Additionally, a brand-new gallery map will allow users to curate their own art shows, adding another layer of personalization to the metaverse experience.

“Our goal with Canvas Builder is to give creators and collectors a new way to interact with their digital assets,” said Paul Thomas, Founder and CEO of Somnia.“This feature will allow users to fully customize their virtual spaces while contributing to the growing economy of the virtual society.”







Key Features of Canvas Builder:



Conversion of 2D images and NFTs into metaversal paintings

Integration with existing NFT wallets

Compatibility with Somnia's Playground virtual space New gallery map optimized for digital art display

The feature is expected to appeal to both 2D artists looking to expand into the metaverse and NFT owners seeking new ways to showcase their collections. It also enhances the overall user experience within Somnia's virtual environments by allowing for greater customization and visual diversity.

Canvas Builder will be available to all Somnia users starting August 27, 2024. For more information on how to use Canvas Builder and to stay updated on Somnia's latest developments, visit Somnia's website or join the community on Discord .

About Somnia

Somnia is creating a virtual society with an L1 blockchain and a set of omnichain protocols designed to bring millions of users into an open and unified metaverse, allowing users to move seamlessly across experiences. Somnia opens up endless possibilities for builders to create content that is portable and remixable content by upgrading existing NFTs.

For more information, please visit Somnia