Ras Al Khaimah: 1,634 Prisoners Benefit From Happiness Programme

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 6:41 PM

Last updated: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 7:26 PM

A total of 1,634 inmates, from various nationalities, have benefited from the happiness and entertainment projects at the Ras Al Khaimah Punitive and Correctional Establishment (Rak PRE).

Lt. Col Dr Adnan Muhammad Al Hammadi, Head of the Correction and Rehabilitation Department at Rak PRE, explained that the programme features rehabilitation and reform activities, including entertainment, sports, educational, social and cultural activities.

“As of now, the number of beneficiaries of the happiness and entertainment programmes have benefitted at least 1,634 inmates,” Al Hammadi said.

He stressed that prisons are no longer confined to punitive actions only. Programmes can reform the inmates and integrate them to become an active part of society.

He informed that the Rak PRE is one of the first departments to obtain an environment, health and occupational safety certificate. It is also one of the first punitive institutions to launch the smart visitation system and the electronic monitoring system.

Covid vaccination and health treatment for inmates

Al Hamadi said that Rak PRE provides medical treatment and services to all inmates. In its efforts to implement precautionary measures to address the spread of Covid pandemic, it provided vaccination to 209 inmates.

Rules have also been put in place to deal with visitors to minimize direct contact between the two sides.

Rak PRE also provides treatment plans in the event of discovering Covid-positive cases inside cells. They stop all external contact by activating virtual prosecution processes and family visits.

Al Hammadi explained that the police are currently working on launching more advance and new initiatives to enhance better communication between inmates and their families.

Virtual schooling for inmates

He pointed out that 18 inmates are currently enrolled in the Mohammed bin Rashid digital platform to complete their education and submit tests through links in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.