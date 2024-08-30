Ajman: 3-Month Grace For Those Seeking To Renew Expired Vehicle Registration

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 27 May 2021, 4:48 PM

Last updated: Thu 27 May 2021, 5:05 PM

The Ajman have decided to offer a three-month grace period to violators seeking to renew their expired vehicle registration licence in line with a 2017 law.

The Ministerial No. 178 of 2017, whose Article-No. 25 stipulates that“driving a vehicle with an expired registration licence” will lead to a fine of Dh500 and an additional four black points are added to a violator's driving licence. The violator's vehicle can also be confiscated for seven days if three months have elapsed since the expiry of the vehicle's registration licence.

An Ajman Police official said a crackdown has been launched against drivers on grounds of expiry of registration of their vehicles' licence.

The authorities have simultaneously launched an aggressive inspection drive and an awareness campaign for errant motorists. If a violator fails to comply with the grace period, then the 2017 law will be invoked against him.

Motorists have also been urged to follow rules, renew vehicle registration on time to avoid payment of penalties, the official added.

