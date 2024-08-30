Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr229m

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the of Justice during the period from Aug. 18 to 22, was QR 205,551,967, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during the same period reached QR 23,493,340.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a residential commercial building, shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal and the areas of The Pearl Island and Lusail 69.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Aug 11 to 15 was over QR184m.