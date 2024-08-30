Al Rayyan Eye Win In Opener As QSL Cup Gets Underway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Rayyan will look to return to winning ways as they meet Al Shahania in the opening match of the QSL Cup today.

The Lions, led by Swedish coach Poya Asbaghi, will be desperate to claim full points at the Grand Hamad for a strong start in the after they suffered back-to-back defeats in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL).

They started the season on a high note beating Umm Salal in their first match of the top flight but losses to Al Duhail and Al Gharafa derailed their progress sending them to eighth spot.

Al Rayyan will be without Abdulaziz Hatem called in Qatar squad for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying games against the UAE and North Korea, while Al Shahania are expected to field a full strength side.

Alvaro Mejia-coached Al Shahania are yet to score a win this season as they are languishing at 11th spot in the OSL with two draws and a loss.

Also today, a confident Al Duhail side will lock horns with Qatar SC at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, aiming to continue their perfect run this season after registering three straight wins to grab top spot in the league.

The third match today will pit another in-form side Al Ahli against Al Arabi at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Coached by Croatian Igor Biscan, Al Ahli got off to an impressive start sealing second place in the OSL with two wins and a draw before the break.

“We must continue playing well. I am proud of my players who have shown a great desire to win matches,” Biscan had said after Al Ahli's last OSL win over Al Khor.

Younes Ali's Al Arabi, however, could be tricky for the Brigadiers in the clash as they look to bounce back after slipping to bottom in the league with just two points.