Qatar Clinch Nine Medals At West Asian Table Tennis Championships

Doha: Qatar players have excelled both in the team and individual events of the ongoing West Asian Table Championships in Amman, Jordan, winning nine medals – 3 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze.

The paddlers' achievements were applauded by President of the Qatar Olympic Committee

H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani. In a message on the 'X' platform, H E Sheikh Joaan said.“Congratulations to our champions, our sports delegation and the Qatar Table Tennis Federation for the qualitative achievement made in the West Asian Table Tennis Championship by winning 9 medals in the championship held in Jordan. Thanks to everyone, our goal is always to raise the bar of achievement and the level of attendance and participation in various tournaments.”

Qatar team won their first gold medal in U-17 with Sultan Khalid Al Kuwari, Abbad Al Abdullah, Ahmed Eid Qarni and Rawad Al Nasser combining to beat their Bahraini counterparts 3-0 in the final.

The national U-15 team comprising players Mohammed Al Sulaiti, Abdulaziz Al Abdullah and Youssef Abdul Dhaher clinched the second gold when they defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the title clash.

The silver medals came through boys and girls' U-11 team events beside the boys' U-13 category. Qatar claimed bronze with their women's team securing third place in the senior category.

Qatar are hoping to win more medals in the singles and doubles events.

“We are happy with the achievements of Team Qatar and we are hoping for more medals in the upcoming competitions,” said Qatar Table Tennis Federation President Khalil bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi.“Our players were well prepared for the championships and certainly the results will boost their confidence.”

The West Asian Championships will conclude tomorrow.