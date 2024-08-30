(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wheat Report by End User - B2B (Industrial Use, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Others), Nature (Conventional, Organic), B2C (Online, Offline) Countries and Company Analysis,2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wheat market is expected to go beyond US$ 68.34 billion by 2032 from US$ 45.60 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 4.40% from 2024 to 2032 The global factors contributing to the growth consist of; growing population, the bead demand for wheat products for food and as a feed ingredient, and technological and innovation in farming, which leads to improved production of quality grain.



As the global population increases especially in developing countries, there will always be increased demand for the basic foods such as the wheat. Modernization and advancement in technology increase the demand of convenience foods, processed foods, wheat products and therefore increases consumption. This demographic trend makes consistently demanding the market for wheat, which affects the world production, exports, and prices.

Changing Dietary Preferences and Nutrition Awareness:

Market forces that make consumers change towards better nutrition standards boost consumption of wheat products. The availability of whole wheat and high-fiber products is on the rise owing to the customer who thinks he is doing something good for himself. This trend affects novelty in products and advertisements, thus encouraging variations in wheat-based foods consumers can meet.

Industrial Applications:

Wheat is used in food industries, in the production of beer, ethanol and pharmaceuticals and in cosmetic industries as emollients. The applicability of wheat components such as starch and gluten in other sectors other than food makes it able to generate its revenue from a large and varying market which help to balance the market for the producers. Thus, the option for industrial usage helps the market to be able to cope with changes in demand of foods and or other changing economic factors.

Technological Advancements in Agriculture:

Advanced farming methods including better seeds, advanced methods of farming like precision farming and sustainable farming increase production and quality of the wheat. They increase output per unit of input, minimize effects on the natural environment, and bring down the cost of production; thus, improving the position of wheat producers in the global economy. There are other favorable changes that stem from technological modernization which entail a (counter)strategy to climate changes' challenges insofar as they guarantee the stability of supplies and operations in the wheat market.

Asia Pacific Wheat Market

The Asia Pacific wheat market is quite active and varied including production and consumption trends across the countries of the region.

Wheat is among the widely used crops across the world, and China and India act as leading producers and consumers. Chinese government encourage and provide subsidies and policies to meet its need for wheat production. India's diverse demographics also play into a robust internal consumption, especially for wheat-based foods such as chapati and bakery products etc.

Among the exporting countries, Australia is unique in terms of its contribution to the supply of wheat in the Asia Pacific region. As a leading producer of premium wheat producers and with progressive agriculture techniques, the country has a significant role in exporting wheat to the other countries of the region and the global market.

Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai countries are among the leading importers as most of the countries lack the ability or infrastructure to produce large amounts of wheat which is increasingly being consumed in the regions mainly in the form of noodles, bread, and other bakery items.

Therefore, growth in the Asia Pacific wheat market is a balancing act of population and dietary changes, agricultural policies, and trade factors that elicit production and consumption both and food security in the region.

Company Analysis:

Cargill, Inc.

CHS Inc.

Bunge

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus Company

Ardent Mills

The Scoular Company

Syngenta

The Soufflet Group Adani Wilmar Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $45.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $68.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Global Wheat Market

6. Global Wheat Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Nature

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Country

7. Nature - Global Wheat Market

7.1 Organic

7.2 Conventional

8. End User - Global Wheat Market

8.1 B2B

8.1.1 Food & Beverages

8.1.2 Animal Feed

8.1.3 Industrial Use

8.1.4 Others

8.2 B2C

8.2.1 Online

8.2.2 Offline

9. Country - Global Wheat Market

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Thailand

9.3.7 Malaysia

9.3.8 Indonesia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 South Africa

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 United Arab Emirates

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Competition

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes

11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threats

