Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
8/30/2024 5:00:55 AM
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Rhodri Whitlock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| PDMR/Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB00B1G3LR35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £1.3296
| 700
| £930.73
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
| N/A - single transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 30 August 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| London Stock Exchange
|
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
30 August 2024
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
