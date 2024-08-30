'Get Down & Lick That...': US Teens Slap 12-Year-Old Boy, Force Him To Lick Shoe In Shocking Video (Watch)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a harrowing turn of events, two teenagers from Golden Valley High School in California have been apprehended following their participation in a grievous bullying incident captured on video.

The unsettling footage, which has rapidly circulated online, depicts the teenagers-aged 14 and 15-compelling a 12-year-old middle school student, Carter Lashaul, to lick one of their shoes. One of them can be seen slapping the boy on his face.

This disturbing has ignited a firestorm of outrage and sparked demands for justice.

According to the local news outlet KGET, the Bakersfield Police Department has charged the two youths with battery, false imprisonment, and conspiracy. Despite these significant legal measures, Lashaul's family reveals that the psychological trauma inflicted runs profoundly deep.

His grandmother, Bobbie Moorehead, has voiced her anguish over his emotional turmoil, stating, "He tries to stay busy, I guess he's trying to erase it from his mind."

Also read:

4-year-old boy accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old bronze-age artifact during visit to Israeli museum (Watch)

Experts and advocates have chimed in on the potential psychological ramifications of such an ordeal on a young child. Dr. Niesha Davis-Massey, a renowned trauma therapist, cautioned that Lashaul may grapple with severe mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and even suicidal ideation.

Additionally, Dr. Davis-Massey illuminated the grim possibility that the aggressors themselves may be entrenched in a cycle of violence, potentially stemming from their own experiences of abuse.

Meanwhile, Wesley Davis Jr, an advocate from the Wendale Davis Foundation, condemned the act as an "extra layer of disrespect" and urged the perpetrators to apologize. "If they come forward and admit their wrongdoing, it could be a significant step toward healing for both parties," he said, reported Times of India.