BREAKING: Filmmaker Aashiq Abu Resigns From FEFKA Over Leadership's Silence On Hema Committee Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Citing disagreements with the leadership, filmmaker Aashiq Abu has resigned from the Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). In a strongly-worded statement, Abu criticized the leadership for their stand on various issues, including the Hema Committee report, and alleged that they were trying to exploit him by demanding a commission from his earnings.

According to Abu, the leadership had demanded a 20% commission from his earnings, which he initially paid under pressure. However, he later managed to get the amount back. He also claimed that he had a verbal spat with director Sibi Malayil over the issue.

Translating his press note in English, he said, "I have been a member of FEFKA since its formation in October 2009. Later, I was elected as an executive member of the Directors' Union in the elections held. I have attended two or three executive meetings. However, the way the union intervened in my complaint regarding the payment due to me from a producer in 2012 was completely unjust.

I and the scriptwriters raised the issue with the union when another film produced by the same producer was in the production stage. But FEFKA did not exert any pressure on the producer to settle the dues when the film was released. It was only after a long delay that we received half of the amount due to us.

The union, which intervened in the complaint, demanded 20% of the amount due to us as commission. I received three phone calls from the FEFKA office on the same day demanding 20% of the amount I received.

I had a dispute with Sri Sibi Malayil regarding the demand for a 20% commission from the earnings of members, including writers and lyricists. I argued that this demand was unfair, and it led to a verbal spat between us. Sibi Malayil was adamant that the money should be paid, and he demanded Rs 10 lakh from me. I reluctantly wrote a cheque and gave it to him. However, he later returned the cheque, possibly due to the controversy surrounding the issue or because he realized I wouldn't back down.

The organization had also taken 20% "service charge" from two other writers who had complained along with me, but they didn't intervene in my case regarding the remaining 50% payment due to me from the producer. I still haven't received that money.

At that point, I distanced myself from the organization, but later rejoined as a member. However, the organization's silence on the Hema Committee report and their subsequent statement, which I felt was inadequate, disappointed me. I feel that the organization and its leadership have failed in their social responsibility.

I strongly disagree with the leadership's stance and their hypocrisy in dealing with issues. I hereby announce my resignation from the primary membership of FEFKA, protesting against their actions and policies."

