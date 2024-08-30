Rockbird Media Triumphs With Inaugural Vietnam Edition Of The Retail And E-Commerce Summit Asia

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Rockbird Triumphs with Inaugural Vietnam Edition of the Retail and Summit Asia



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Aug 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The much-anticipated Retail & Summit Asia (RESA) 2024 made history as it concluded its inaugural event in Vietnam, following its remarkable success across other countries in Southeast Asia. Held on August 22, 2024, at Mai House, Ho Chi Minh City, this landmark summit welcomed retail and e-commerce leaders seeking to capitalize on digital expansion.



Attendees, including C-level executives, industry innovators, and emerging entrepreneurs, engaged in a day of transformative discussions and networking opportunities that set the stage for the future of digital retail growth.

With the theme "Retail Revolution: Solidifying Growth Through Digital Expansion," the event offered unparalleled insights into the dynamic intersection of retail and technology in burgeoning markets such as Vietnam. Participants gained access to cutting-edge strategies and exclusive content aimed at navigating the complexities of today's e-commerce landscape, ensuring they were left equipped with actionable knowledge and essential connections.

On the valuable insights from the first-ever RESA Vietnam, it's all about personalization for Le Huynh Phuong Thuc, Managing Director of Guardian Vietnam and one of the event speakers.“The more personalization that we can have, the more we understand about the customer and have the customized offers to the customers at the right timing, with the right value, with the right products.”

With Vietnam's market experiencing robust growth, fueled by the potential of digital expansion and increasing foreign investment in retail and e-commerce, RESA offered a prime opportunity to enhance industry knowledge and network. The summit's unique format fostered a collaborative environment where industry leaders could exchange ideas and explore future opportunities.

“Given this is the first time that you organized an event here, I say it's impressive,” Huyen Trinh-Thanh, Co-Founder and CGO of Piktina, and another speaker, noted of the event.“I enjoyed the quality of the discussions today. I've got to meet a lot of good people as well as C-suite or C-level people, all of the decision-makers are in the room. The discussions were thoughtful and insightful.”

