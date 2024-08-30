Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Eye Record-Extending 18Th Title Against First-Time Finalist Northeast United

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) After a thrilling and intense month of competition, the prestigious Durand Cup has reached its pinnacle. In the 133rd edition of this competition, the grand finale will see Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC, face off to be crowned as Champion.

Football fans across India are eagerly anticipating this high-stakes showdown, set to take place at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, August 31 at 5:30 pm.

The reigning champions, Mohun Bagan SG, are set to defend their title in the ultimate showdown on Saturday. As record 17-time Durand Cup champions, they are aiming for their 18th title to further solidify their status as the team with the most Durand Cup titles in the history of this prestigious competition.

The Mariners dominated the group stage, winning all their matches with seven goals scored and none conceded, showing their resilience and dominance. They advanced to the quarterfinals, where they faced Punjab FC in a thriller match which ended 3-3 in regulation time with Bagan coming through on penalties. In the semifinals, a penalty shootout followed a thrilling 2-2 draw in normal time, with Vishal Kaith's heroics secured the Kolkata giants' a place in a second consecutive Durand Cup final.

Mohun Bagan's attack is spearheaded by Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Liston Colaco, with Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad providing crucial support in midfield. Their defense is anchored by the likes of Alberto, Thomas Aldred and Subhasish Bose, and the ever-reliable Vishal Kaith under the bar, who all have been pivotal in blocking opposition forays.

NorthEast United FC have already made history by reaching the Durand Cup finals for the first time ever, overcoming arch-rivals Shillong Lajong in the semifinals. 'The Highlanders' were also dominant in the group stage, winning all three matches with a blistering 10-goal tally while conceding just one. Under the guidance of tactician Juan Pedro Benali, they showcased their tactical prowess and defensive solidity by comfortably advancing past the Indian Army in the quarterfinals. In the Northeastern derby against Shillong Lajong FC, NorthEast United secured a commanding 3-0 victory in the semis to seal their place in the finals.

The team's core strength is highlighted by Guillermo Fernández and Jithin MS, who are tied as the second-highest scorers in the competition, making their attack a key asset in their quest for glory.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC, who have defied the odds to reach their first-ever final. NorthEast United FC will be aiming to add the Durand Cup to their trophy cabinet and make history. All the blockbuster goals and high-octane drama will be witnessed in the Durand Cup, broadcasted exclusively on the Sony Sports Network.