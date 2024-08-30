Bangalore Watch Companytm Introduces MACH 1 Watch To Honour High-Altitude Aviators

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India In the spirit of producing world-class watches that tell stories from modern India, Bangalore Watch CompanyTM celebrates high-altitude aviators with a new watch in the MACH 1 collection. The new watch is called - MACH 1 Avalanche.



Two sides of Avalanche





“We introduced the MACH 1 collection in 2019. Since then, this collection has seen a strong identity as a compelling aviation-styled watch with Indian aviation backstories. We did several watches in the past that celebrate the Indian Air Force, and most recently the Indian Navy. The Avalanche is an addition to this narrative with a focus specifically on the heroes of high-altitude flying,” said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-founder and Creative Director of the brand.





The Himalayan range has more than 1300 peaks that are above 6000 meters. Many of those are within the Airspace of India. The Indian Air Force has been tasked with not only protecting this airspace, but also ensuring the safety and sustenance of the border forces that protect our high-altitude borders.





“High-altitude flights are extremely dangerous. The thin air makes it challenging for helicopters to create and sustain lift. Since the late 1970s, Indian aviators have been routinely flying rescue and resupply missions to the high peaks of the Himalayas – braving the biting cold, oxygen-thin air, and icy, rugged terrain of some of the world's highest battlefields. This is the story that we wanted to celebrate with our newest watch in the MACH 1 line-up,”

Mercy Amalraj, Co-founder and Head of Ownership Experience said.





Given the unique backstory, the designers at BWC have come up with a new colour scheme for the watch. A white colour and pattern that mimics freshly fallen powdery snow, that is called Frostpeak.

The dial also carries a motif de grain, that gives the watch a shine and luster in different lighting conditions. There is also a minute hand bright red with Super-Luminova®, that resembles airspeed indicators and the bright colours of mountain rescue helicopters. The back of the watch portrays a

helicopter flying above towering peaks, symbolic of the story of the watch.





MACH 1 Avalanche is priced at USD 1,200. The watches can be ordered through the brand's website starting today.





About Bangalore Watch CompanyTM

Bangalore Watch CompanyTM produces world-class, affordable luxury wristwatches from India. Each collection, produced in limited numbers, tells stories from the Indian Air Force, Indian space program and others from modern-India. Founded in India's watchmaking ground-zero in 2018, the brand has built an enthusiastic following around the world with patrons in over 30 countries.





MACH 1 Avalanche, Technical Specifications

Case 316L surgical grade steel case, matte black PVD coating Dimensions 40mm case width, 46.5mm lug-to-lug, 10.8mm case height Water tightness 100 Meters Crystal Flat sapphire crystal, 2 layers of anti-reflective coating Movement Swiss Made Sellita SW200-1 Crowns 3H crown with a push-and-pull operation Indices and Hands Matte black hands with C3 Grade-A Super-Luminova® Caseback Screwed down caseback, artwork with helicopter flying above peaks Strap and buckle Genuine leather strap, 316L steel tang buckle with BWC signed logo