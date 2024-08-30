Cannabisnewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Welcomes Leading Authority In Alzheimer's Research To Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs, is announcing that Dr. David G. Morgan, PhD, a renowned leader in neurodegenerative disease, has joined its scientific advisory board (“SAB”). The announcement noted that the addition reinforces the company's commitment to advancing its INM-901 program in the of Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Morgan is the Director of the Alzheimer's Alliance and MSU Foundation Professor of Translational Neuroscience at Michigan State University. His research interests are Alzheimer's disease, aging and brain function.“We are privileged to welcome someone of Dr. Morgan's stature to our SAB, which underscores the recent progress we've achieved in the INM-901 program. Dr. Morgan's significant contributions and pioneering breakthroughs have made him a leading authority in Alzheimer's research. His guidance and expertise will be invaluable as we advance to the next stages of development of our INM-901 program in the treatment of Alzheimer's,” said Eric Hsu, Inmed's SVP of Preclinical Drug Development.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, InMed has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. It is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit

