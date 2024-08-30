Greencarnewsbreaks Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc. (LFEV) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Life Electric vehicles Holdings (OTC: LFEV) (d/b/a Life EV Group) , a developer, manufacturer and distributor in the light electric vehicle industry, is partnering with
IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities. According to the announcement, IBN will assist the company with its corporate communications initiatives. Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, along with its subsidiaries, is focused on the launch, Acquisition and consolidation of multiple brands of e-bikes, e-trikes, e-scooters and light EVs with the aim of positioning itself as an industry leader in the American micro-mobility market. As part of the client partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of
About Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc.
Life Electric Vehicles Holdings (d/b/a Life EV Group), along with its subsidiaries, is a developer, manufacturer and distributor in the light electric vehicle industry. The company's business model focuses on the launch, acquisition and consolidation of multiple brands of e-bikes, e-trikes, e-scooters and light EVs with the aim of positioning itself as an industry leader for the American micro-mobility market. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
