عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notification Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


8/30/2024 4:16:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of the implementation of Bang & Olufsen A/S' long-term share-based incentive programs certain members of management have acquired shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S vested under the programs. In that connection, Bang & Olufsen A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Bang & Olufsen made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Please see attached file for details.

For more information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303

Jens Gamborg
Global sustainability and Communications
Phone: +45 2496 9371

Attachment

  • BO_2412_PDMR Announcement (vesting of shares)_Kristian Tear

MENAFN30082024004107003653ID1108618542


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search