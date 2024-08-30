Notification Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Date
8/30/2024 4:16:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of the implementation of Bang & Olufsen A/S' long-term share-based incentive programs certain members of management have acquired shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S vested under the programs. In that connection, Bang & Olufsen A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Bang & Olufsen made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
Please see attached file for details.
For more information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
Jens Gamborg
Global sustainability and Communications
Phone: +45 2496 9371
Attachment
BO_2413_PDMR Announcement (vesting of shares)_Nikolaj Wendelboe
MENAFN30082024004107003653ID1108618541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.