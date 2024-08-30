(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAHE, Seychelles, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading exchange and global Web3 company, has issued updates for August 30, 2024.

OKX Among First Exchanges to List Hamster Kombat's HMSTR Token

OKX today announced that it will be one of the first exchanges to list Telegram mini-app game Hamster Kombat's HMSTR token on its spot market.

Key highlights:



The HMSTR listing is slated to take place on September 26 Leading up to and following the spot listing, several HMSTR-related campaigns will be launched and accessible via this HMSTR countdown page ; these campaigns aim to boost user engagement and participation in the Hamster Kombat ecosystem

For eligible users looking to gain early exposure to HMSTR, OKX offers USDT-margined Pre-Market Futures for the token. OKX's Pre-Market Futures enables eligible customers to trade futures contracts with up to 2x leverage for upcoming tokens before a Token Generation Event (TGE), token public sale or Initial Coin/Exchange Offering (ICO/IEO).

Hamster Kombat is an innovative blockchain-based game where players manage virtual crypto exchanges operated by cute hamsters. The HMSTR token serves as the primary in-game currency, fueling various aspects of Hamster Kombat's gameplay and economy.

Not all products offered in all regions. Trading in pre-market futures is highly risky due to such factors as lower liquidity, higher price volatility, and there is increased liquidation risk. Not all tokens underlying pre-market futures will ultimately be listed on OKX. Users will not receive underlying tokens. OKX retains sole discretion to adjust any listing, extend or terminate the futures contract and/or settlement date for the futures contract, or suspend trading in pre-market futures. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure .

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



