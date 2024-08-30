RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Newsletter Service | Register Now
Date
8/30/2024 4:16:46 AM
Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Monthly Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is taking the the dominant position in the multitude of applications for automatic Identification radio Frequency Identification (RFID). RFID Systems have been around for sometime. It is only recently that the technology and Markets have taken off, driven by the likes of Walmart and the Department of Defense to reduce supply systems costs. Despite the buzz and coverage in the public and trade press, major issues still remain such as privacy, standards, policies and regulations.
The RFID newsletter will help you find your way through the morass of information being generated by putting the relevant, insightful and key marketing information in one place on a monthly basis. The number of opportunities that will be opened by the acceptance of RFID will be unlimited for components, subsystems. systems, software and services. Don't miss out on these opportunities which will be reported monthly in the RFID Newsletter
Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?
Provides Timely and consistent information on a regular basis. Saves time by condensing many information sources into one. Provides market insight on the impact of new developments, products, competition, technology, and standards. Provides you with a competitive information edge. Keeps you up-to-date in this fast moving field. Gives valuable insight into market developments and plans of major users. Covers international developments. Presents hard-to-find market information in one place, saving time and effort in keeping up-to-date. Acts as your Intelligent Agent for collecting all available information on RFID Worldwide. Can be used as a research tool. Can be provided on a Company wide intranet.
Subjects Covered
Systems Developments Licensing Market Forecasts Competitive Assessments Pricing Trends Case Studies Electronic Product Codes Legislation Trials Sensors Networks Impact on Barcodes Applications New Technologies Standards Mergers and Acquisitions Contract Awards Joint Ventures New Products Industry Trends Contract Awards Product Comparisons Start-up Funding Customer Requirements EPC Networks Supply Chain Management
