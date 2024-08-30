Global Cholera Vaccines Market - Global Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine, Injectable Vaccines, Oral Vaccines Forecast 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cholera Vaccines market by Type (Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine), Method of Administration (Injectable Vaccines, Oral Vaccines), End User, Age Group - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cholera Vaccines Market grew from USD 286.42 million in 2023 to USD 307.02 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.32%, reaching USD 469.83 million by 2030.
Growing awareness and international support for global health initiatives have increased funding and logistical support for vaccination programs in vulnerable regions. However, the deployment of cholera vaccines faces several challenges. Logistical difficulties in distributing and administering vaccines in remote or resource-limited areas hinder widespread coverage.
Additionally, the variability in vaccine-induced immunity, which can be influenced by factors such as age and the presence of pre-existing immunity, complicates the measurement of vaccine effectiveness in different populations. Despite these challenges, advances in vaccine technology, such as the development of single-dose vaccines or temperature-stable formulations, could significantly improve the practicality and effectiveness of vaccination campaigns. Moreover, integrating cholera vaccination programs with other public health initiatives could enhance overall disease control and promote more sustainable health improvements in affected regions.
Regional Insights
The cholera vaccine market exhibits distinct characteristics across various global regions, shaped by public health needs and socio-economic conditions. In America, there is demand among travelers and certain immigrant communities from cholera-endemic regions. Further, robust healthcare and sanitation systems across the region facilitate cholera vaccination programs. Europe has a significant adoption of cholera vaccines, majorly among travelers and military personnel deployed to endemic regions.
The Middle East and Africa face higher risks and incidences of cholera, primarily attributed to poor sanitation and inadequate access to clean water, generating a need for cholera vaccines. Asia-Pacific observes a significant need for the cholera vaccine owing to higher prevalence rates in South and Southeast Asia. Countries such as India and Bangladesh are heavily impacted by cholera, largely driving the need in the region. The increasing awareness and government initiatives to control cholera outbreaks also support the steady consumption of these vaccines.
Recent Developments
Strategic Technology Transfer in Cholera Vaccination: A Partnership Between IVI and Biological E. Limited
South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) has initiated a technology transfer to Biological E. Limited (BE), an Indian vaccine and pharmaceutical company. This collaboration involves IVI providing BE with the necessary technical information, know-how, and materials to manufacture the simplified oral cholera vaccine (OCV-S) in India. This partnership intends to enhance the availability of affordable cholera vaccines for both the Indian market and globally.
Strategic Collaboration for Cholera Vaccine Production between GC Biopharma and Eubiologics
GC Biopharma, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Eubiologics to collaboratively produce the oral cholera vaccine, Euvichol. Under this agreement, Eubiologics will manage the bulk manufacturing phase of the vaccine, while GC Biopharma will handle the packaging tasks, including the bottling of the vaccine into vials, ensuring a streamlined process for vaccine supply.
TechInvention Introduces Innovative Cholera Vaccine Packaging in India with Eubiologics Partnership
Mumbai-based TechInvention Lifecare, in collaboration with South Korea's Eubiologics Co., has introduced Euvichol-Plus, an oral cholera vaccine encased in a low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unidose pack. This innovative packaging solution addresses several issues associated with traditional glass vials, including risks of breakage and challenges in storage, transportation, handling, and disposal.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 199
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $307.02 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $469.83 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Insights
Market Segmentation Analysis
Type: Higher adoption of attenuated vaccines owing to their ability to stimulate strong immune responses End User: Growing significance of Government vaccination programs, focusing on educating people about cholera prevention methods and the importance of vaccination
Market Drivers
Rising number of cholera cases across the globe Supportive government promotional campaigns for cholera vaccination
Market Restraints
High cost of vaccine development coupled with issues of product shortages
Market Opportunities
Developments in recombinant DNA technology and cell-based production systems Innovations in packaging and storage solutions for cholera vaccines
Market Challenges
Limited availability of skilled healthcare professionals worldwide
Industry Insights
Market Disruption Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis Pricing Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Regulatory Framework Analysis
Key Company Profiles
Astellas Pharma Inc. Beijing Minhai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Bharat Biotech Ltd. Bio-Manguinhos Biological E Ltd BioVac by Ceva Sante Animale Emergent BioSolutions Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Merck & Co. Inc Panacea Biotec Ltd Sanofi S.A. SK Inc. Techinvention Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. Valneva SE
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Type
Inactivated Vaccine Live Attenuated Vaccine
Method of Administration
Injectable Vaccines Oral Vaccines
End User
Government Vaccination Programs Hospitals & Clinics
Age Group
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
