Global Cholera Vaccines Market - Global Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine, Injectable Vaccines, Oral Vaccines Forecast 2024-2030

Additionally, the variability in vaccine-induced immunity, which can be influenced by factors such as age and the presence of pre-existing immunity, complicates the measurement of vaccine effectiveness in different populations. Despite these challenges, advances in vaccine technology, such as the development of single-dose vaccines or temperature-stable formulations, could significantly improve the practicality and effectiveness of vaccination campaigns. Moreover, integrating cholera vaccination programs with other public health initiatives could enhance overall disease control and promote more sustainable health improvements in affected regions.

Regional Insights

The cholera vaccine market exhibits distinct characteristics across various global regions, shaped by public health needs and socio-economic conditions. In America, there is demand among travelers and certain immigrant communities from cholera-endemic regions. Further, robust healthcare and sanitation systems across the region facilitate cholera vaccination programs. Europe has a significant adoption of cholera vaccines, majorly among travelers and military personnel deployed to endemic regions.

The Middle East and Africa face higher risks and incidences of cholera, primarily attributed to poor sanitation and inadequate access to clean water, generating a need for cholera vaccines. Asia-Pacific observes a significant need for the cholera vaccine owing to higher prevalence rates in South and Southeast Asia. Countries such as India and Bangladesh are heavily impacted by cholera, largely driving the need in the region. The increasing awareness and government initiatives to control cholera outbreaks also support the steady consumption of these vaccines.

Recent Developments

Strategic Technology Transfer in Cholera Vaccination: A Partnership Between IVI and Biological E. Limited

South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) has initiated a technology transfer to Biological E. Limited (BE), an Indian vaccine and pharmaceutical company. This collaboration involves IVI providing BE with the necessary technical information, know-how, and materials to manufacture the simplified oral cholera vaccine (OCV-S) in India. This partnership intends to enhance the availability of affordable cholera vaccines for both the Indian market and globally.

Strategic Collaboration for Cholera Vaccine Production between GC Biopharma and Eubiologics

GC Biopharma, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Eubiologics to collaboratively produce the oral cholera vaccine, Euvichol. Under this agreement, Eubiologics will manage the bulk manufacturing phase of the vaccine, while GC Biopharma will handle the packaging tasks, including the bottling of the vaccine into vials, ensuring a streamlined process for vaccine supply.

TechInvention Introduces Innovative Cholera Vaccine Packaging in India with Eubiologics Partnership

Mumbai-based TechInvention Lifecare, in collaboration with South Korea's Eubiologics Co., has introduced Euvichol-Plus, an oral cholera vaccine encased in a low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unidose pack. This innovative packaging solution addresses several issues associated with traditional glass vials, including risks of breakage and challenges in storage, transportation, handling, and disposal.

