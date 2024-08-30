Meteorology Department Warns Of Very Hot, Slightly Dusty Weather Expected Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hot to very hot daytime with slight dust and some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy with scattered clouds at times, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 8 to 18 KT, gusting to 28 KT at places day time.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft at times; while offshore, it will be 3 - 6 ft, rising to 8 ft at places.
Visibility will be 4 - 10 km inshore, and 5 - 10 km offshore.
Area
High Tide
Low Tide
Max
Doha
00:55 - 15:01
07:34 - 23:00
41
Mesaieed
16:47 - **:**
07:30 - **:**
41
Wakrah
15:46 - **:**
07:56 - 22:45
40
Al Khor
**:** - 02:20
19:45 - 08:17
41
Ruwais
02:20 - 14:26
08:17 - 21:36
37
Dukhan
07:07 - 19:03
00:35 - 13:00
39
Abu Samra
07:08 - 19:21
11:51 - **:**
40
Sunrise: 05:13 LT
Sunset: 17:54 LT
