(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global Web3 company, has issued updates for August 30, 2024.

OKX and Sonic Launch 'Sonic Adventures' Campaign

OKX has teamed up with Sonic, the first Gaming Virtual Machine (SVM), to launch 'Sonic Adventures ' - a month-long campaign that seeks to reward users for interacting with dApps on the Sonic testnet.

Key highlights of the 'Sonic Adventures' campaign include:



Opportunity for users to claim testnet tokens and earn bonus Sonic 'Rings,' increasing their chances to qualify for an upcoming airdrop

'Rings' serve as points that incentivize participation within the Sonic ecosystem

Two types of activities:



Ongoing activities: Providing users who check-in daily and complete simple tasks throughout the campaign - such as minting and holding Sonic Cartridge and Odyssey passes (for free) - with bonus 'Rings' Limited-time activities: These provide users who complete simple tasks - such as buying and listing Sonic Cartridge NFTs on OKX Wallet's Marketplace - the opportunity to be airdropped additional 'Rings'

Participating dApps include Rage Effect, Startup Loot, SnakeLite, FoMoney and Jogojogo. OKX Wallet plans to add more tasks to the Sonic Adventures campaign page in the upcoming weeks.



Further details on how to enter the campaign can be found here .

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

