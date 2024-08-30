Global One Agency Repositions Itself To Support Non-Profits And Cause-Driven Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global One Agency shifts focus to support non-profits and cause-driven initiatives, launching a new internship program and seeking partners for global impact.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global One Agency is excited to announce its strategic shift towards becoming a digital agency dedicated to serving Public Beneficiary Organisations, Non-Profits, and other entities committed to making a positive global impact. As part of this transformation, we are actively seeking partnerships, funding, and collaborations with organisations that share our vision of creating meaningful change in the world.

Introduction of New Strategic Focus

In alignment with our revised mission, Global One Agency is committed to transitioning from a profit-driven model to one that prioritises social impact. We are seeking like-minded partners who are passionate about supporting non-profits and cause-driven initiatives. This new direction underscores our dedication to growing alongside organisations that strive to improve global well-being and effect positive social change.

Over the years, we've worked closely with Google through their Start Up Program, leveraging tools such as Google Workspace, Gemini (Google AI), and Google Cloud. Our partnerships extend to Digital Ocean , Cloudways , Semrush, and many more, enhancing our ability to drive impactful change through technology. We giving away $200 Free Cloud Computing through Digital Ocean, by just following this link to sign up: Digital Ocean

Over the past year, we have gained valuable experience with the Google Non-Profit Grant program, and we are excited to offer this expertise to other organisations. Hence, we invite non-profit companies and organisations to partner with us in creating a significant, positive impact.

Proposed Initiative: Internship Program

Global One Agency is leveraging its LMS platform to spearhead a collaborative work readiness program. This initiative will create internships with organisations focused on providing hands-on experience in digital transformation, workplace technology, digital marketing, coding, and more.

Our Managing Director, Daniel Nel, will lead the onboarding and training of these interns. With over 15 years of experience across various industries, including growing a BPO organisation from 50 to nearly 300 employees, Daniel's expertise in education, marketing, and automation will be instrumental in the development of the interns' skills. His background includes an MBA and aspirations to advance his knowledge in Leadership Coaching and Management, focusing on global workforce practices.

Beyond Digital Marketing

While our partnership scope initially includes digital marketing, PR, and social media management, Global One Agency has invested significantly in the non-profit sector, finding purpose in supporting causes that matter. Our first experience with a non-profit began a little over a year ago with SABEN (South African Broadband Education Networks), a collaborative partner of TENET serving TVET colleges.

Daniel Nel, Managing Director of Global One Agency, shares,“When we started with SABEN, they had no digital footprint or presence. We unlocked their potential with a new website, social media accounts, and facilitated the onboarding and verification of Google Non-Profit Grants. This work was incredibly rewarding, which is why we decided to leverage these tools and the support of tech giants to invest our knowledge and implement similar strategies for other non-profit organisations.”

We believe that with increased effort and collaborative resources, we can help non-profits and cause-driven organisations achieve a more prominent global presence.

Learning Management System (LMS) Development

To support our internship initiative, we have developed a scalable and growth-oriented LMS platform. This platform is designed to recruit and manage tutors, educators, and institutions, ranging from local universities to international partners like Edu-X. It will play a crucial role in expanding our internship program and enhancing our educational outreach. The unique selling point of this LMS system is its low cost model, and the usage tech partner software.

In addition, we are actively forming the board members for this new non-profit company. We invite interested individuals and organisations to join us in this effort. By contributing your expertise and vision, you can help facilitate the process and become part of a powerful and sustainable board dedicated to advancing our mission and achieving new heights.

Together, we can drive significant impact and create lasting change.

About Global One Agency

Global One Agency is a digital marketing and transformation agency dedicated to creating positive social impact. With a focus on non-profits and cause-driven initiatives, we are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to support organisations that strive to make the world a better place.

